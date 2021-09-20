Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,446 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

