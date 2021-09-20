Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,339 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCOR. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4,919.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 201,108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 254.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

