Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,255 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in argenx by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in argenx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in argenx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.08.

ARGX stock opened at $331.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $238.58 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.16.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

