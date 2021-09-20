Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security Devices International and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Devices International $250,000.00 92.24 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,186.47 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.79

Security Devices International has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Security Devices International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Security Devices International and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.10%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Profitability

This table compares Security Devices International and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Devices International -855.58% N/A -135.72% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55%

Volatility & Risk

Security Devices International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Security Devices International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

