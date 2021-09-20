Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.08 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. Epizyme reported sales of $3.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $51.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of EPZM opened at $5.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $585.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.66. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

