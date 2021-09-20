Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 41,116 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,116 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,722. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.