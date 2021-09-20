Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,986,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 254,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

