Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $24.23 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.46. 19,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,134. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

