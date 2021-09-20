Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $68.22 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.74. 480,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

