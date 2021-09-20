Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 336,556 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,556 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $179,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 68,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,195. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

