Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,670. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.58 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
