Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,670. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.58 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,770,000 after buying an additional 452,596 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,005,000 after buying an additional 158,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,290,000 after buying an additional 3,058,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after buying an additional 697,241 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

