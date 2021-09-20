Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.46. 859,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,998. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

