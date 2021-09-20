Ethereum Gold One Day Volume Tops $223.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 163.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $251,772.06 and $223.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00131591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

