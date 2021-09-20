Ethverse (ETHV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,317.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ethverse has a market cap of $772,107.40 and $111,317.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.52 or 0.00682145 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001262 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $524.28 or 0.01190046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,989,002 coins and its circulating supply is 7,898,828 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

