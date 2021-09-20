Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUYTY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $$14.26 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

