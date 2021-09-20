EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.98

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 14.98 and last traded at 15.07, with a volume of 1859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 16.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 19.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

