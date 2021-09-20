ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.10% of ExlService worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock opened at $121.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.