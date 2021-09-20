Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $180.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

