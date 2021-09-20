EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EZGO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EZGO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 241,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. EZGO Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

