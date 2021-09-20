Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $132,773.40 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FSLY traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $42.44. 2,631,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 36.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after buying an additional 378,925 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.