Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Fastly by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 138,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fastly by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

FSLY stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

