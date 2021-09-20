Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,304 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $71.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.34. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

