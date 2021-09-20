Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:FIS opened at $123.73 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

