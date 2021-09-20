Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,388.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,697 shares of company stock worth $3,277,962. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $39.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

