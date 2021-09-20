Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 45.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 89,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 41.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 279.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 69,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

