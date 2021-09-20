Fiera Capital Corp Sells 16,360 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

JNPR stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

