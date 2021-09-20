Financial Contrast: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alto Ingredients and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aemetis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.47%. Aemetis has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 111.87%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Aemetis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.39 -$15.12 million $0.08 60.25 Aemetis $165.56 million 2.82 -$36.66 million ($1.74) -8.45

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.65% 6.23% Aemetis -31.53% N/A -42.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Aemetis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

