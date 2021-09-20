Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.93. 110,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

