Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 203 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

SJM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,415. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

