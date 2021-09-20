Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 350,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $334,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $81,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Corning by 30.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.49. 115,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.