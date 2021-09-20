Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 196.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CSX by 217.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in CSX by 293.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,642,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,429 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.78. 412,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,983,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

