Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $62.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,753.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,742.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,445.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

