FintruX Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,594.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $13,594.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00128035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00044092 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

