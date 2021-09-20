First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 437.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000.

Shares of FJP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

