First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

