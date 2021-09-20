Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. 9,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 199.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,156 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 148.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,181,235 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluent by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,978 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

