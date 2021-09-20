Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $78.38 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00270727 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00129561 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00183709 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002071 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 186,170,225 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

