Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce $799.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.90 million and the lowest is $790.00 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Franchise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter worth about $382,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

