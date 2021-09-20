Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 255,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,099. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $184,000.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

