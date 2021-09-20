Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Up 33.8% in August

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $500.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after buying an additional 783,415 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 77.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 508,574 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

