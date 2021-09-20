Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.64. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,043 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International shares are going to reverse split on Monday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 239,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 526,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.