Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Up 1%

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

