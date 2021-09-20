Fund Evaluation Group LLC Acquires New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Amcor comprises about 0.0% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amcor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Amcor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after buying an additional 1,733,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amcor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 585,658 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

AMCR traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 165,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,486. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

