Fund Evaluation Group LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,369. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.