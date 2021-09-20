FUNToken (FUN) One Day Volume Tops $61.40 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $216.47 million and approximately $61.40 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00124931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044792 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

