Fusion (FSN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.63 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Fusion has a market cap of $45.10 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,490.93 or 0.99671841 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001185 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,670,055 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

