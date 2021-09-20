FY2021 EPS Estimates for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for European Wax Center in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

EWCZ stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

