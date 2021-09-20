Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 26.2% in August

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GLTO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.92. 976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Galecto has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

