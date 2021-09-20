GAMB Price Tops $0.0034 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $209,289.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00119775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044154 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

