Game Creek Capital LP Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 1.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $54.61. 179,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,978. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

